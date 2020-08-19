Smith had a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.
Smith had a smooth pass to set up Alec Martinez for the tying goal at 7:28 of the second period. During the five-game series, Smith racked up three goals, three helpers, 13 shots and 12 hits. He's up to eight points in as many postseason outings as the Golden Knights move on to the second round.
