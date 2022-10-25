Smith recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Smith set up Nicolas Roy's opening tally in the first period. While he hasn't recorded points in consecutive games, Smith has performed decently to begin 2022-23. He has a goal, three helpers, 25 shots on net, five hits and a plus-4 rating in seven contests. With a steady shot volume, his luck should increase -- he's only shooting 4.0 percent currently, compared to 10.7 percent last season.
