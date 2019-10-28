Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Registers power-play helper

Smith notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Smith has been much more of a finisher this year, as he now stands at seven goals and three helpers in 13 games. The winger is shooting 20 percent in the early going, so regression will come into play, but if he can pick up the pace on providing assists, it won't damage his overall stat line too much.