Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Registers three-point night versus Blues

Smith recorded a goal and three points in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Blues on Saturday.

Involved on all three Golden Knights' goals, Smith scored picked up his first two points, including the goal, on the power play. Then with under 30 seconds left in overtime, he assisted William Karlsson's game-winner. The big night gives Smith two goals and seven points in seven games this season, putting him well ahead of his 15 goals and 37 point pace of 2016-17.