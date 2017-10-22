Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Registers three-point night versus Blues
Smith recorded a goal and three points in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Blues on Saturday.
Involved on all three Golden Knights' goals, Smith scored picked up his first two points, including the goal, on the power play. Then with under 30 seconds left in overtime, he assisted William Karlsson's game-winner. The big night gives Smith two goals and seven points in seven games this season, putting him well ahead of his 15 goals and 37 point pace of 2016-17.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Logs two points in overtime victory•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Moved to Vegas in salary dump•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Could be selected by Golden Knights•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Gets goal in big win over Chicago•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Notches two helpers against Flames•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Helps out on game-winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...