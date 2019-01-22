Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Resumes skating

Smith (undisclosed) wore a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It's safe to assume Smith will miss Wednesday's game against the Predators, but his return to the ice Tuesday suggests he should be good to go following the upcoming All-Star break. Another update on the 27-year-old winger's status should surface prior to the Golden Knights' Feb. 1 matchup with Carolina.

More News
Our Latest Stories