Smith (lower body) has returned to Vegas and won't be available for Saturday night's road game versus the Oilers.

A more concrete timetable for Smith's recovery might be established after he undergoes further evaluation back in Sin City. If he's forced to miss extended time, it'll be a major loss for the Golden Knights and fantasy managers alike, as Smith has been red hot recently, having racked up five goals and 12 points through his last 12 contests.

More News