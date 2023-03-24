Smith (lower body) has returned to Vegas and won't be available for Saturday night's road game versus the Oilers.
A more concrete timetable for Smith's recovery might be established after he undergoes further evaluation back in Sin City. If he's forced to miss extended time, it'll be a major loss for the Golden Knights and fantasy managers alike, as Smith has been red hot recently, having racked up five goals and 12 points through his last 12 contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores in Tuesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Riding eight-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Hands out helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Dishes two assists Sunday•