Smith (lower body) has returned to Vegas and won't be available for Saturday night's road game versus the Oilers.

A more concrete timetable for Smith's recovery might be established after he undergoes further evaluation back in Sin City. If he's forced to miss extended time, it'll be a major loss for the Golden Knights and fantasy managers alike, as Smith has been red hot recently, having racked up five goals and 12 points through his last 12 contests.