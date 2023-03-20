Smith produced an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Smith has points in eight straight games, collecting three goals and seven helpers over that span. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in March, providing a significant scoring boost as the Golden Knights look to defend their lead in the Pacific Division. Smith is up to 50 points, 165 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-6 rating through 70 contests.
