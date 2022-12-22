Smith produced an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

The helper extended Smith's point streak to five games (five goals, three assists). The winger has also picked up 21 shots in that span as he continues to make an impact in all situations. He's at 17 goals, nine helpers, 91 shots, seven power-play points, four shorthanded points and a plus-3 rating through 35 contests.