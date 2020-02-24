Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Riding five-game point streak

Smith notched an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Smith had the secondary helper on William Karlsson's hat-trick-clinching tally at 11:05 of the third period. In his last five games, Smith has four goals and two helpers. The 28-year-old winger reached the 50-point mark for the third straight campaign and the fifth time in his nine-year career. He's got a good chance of challenging his career-high mark of 60 points from the 2017-18 season.