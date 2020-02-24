Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Riding five-game point streak
Smith notched an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
Smith had the secondary helper on William Karlsson's hat-trick-clinching tally at 11:05 of the third period. In his last five games, Smith has four goals and two helpers. The 28-year-old winger reached the 50-point mark for the third straight campaign and the fifth time in his nine-year career. He's got a good chance of challenging his career-high mark of 60 points from the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Strikes twice versus former team•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Lights lamp once again•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Gets only goal of game•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Snags assist in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Clinches win with ENG•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.