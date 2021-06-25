Smith scored a goal on five shots, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Smith answered a Shea Weber power-play goal in the first period just 48 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1. In 19 playoff contests, Smith produced three tallies, seven helpers, 41 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-7 rating. He had just three points in the six-game series versus the Canadiens.