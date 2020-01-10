Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores in third straight contest
Smith tallied a goal on six shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Smith has scored three times on 10 shots over his last three games. The winger is on pace for a career year -- he has 18 tallies, 36 points and 117 shots on goal in 47 games this season. His previous bests were 25 goals in 2015-16 and 60 points in 2017-18, but both marks are within reach for the 28-year-old.
