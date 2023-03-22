Smith scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Smith's point streak is up to nine games (four goals, seven assists) after he tallied in the first period following a Canucks turnover. The 31-year-old winger is up to 24 goals and 51 points through 71 contests overall. He needs three tallies and nine points to match his career highs in those categories.

