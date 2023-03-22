Smith scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
Smith's point streak is up to nine games (four goals, seven assists) after he tallied in the first period following a Canucks turnover. The 31-year-old winger is up to 24 goals and 51 points through 71 contests overall. He needs three tallies and nine points to match his career highs in those categories.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Riding eight-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Hands out helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Dishes two assists Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Helpers in back-to-back games•