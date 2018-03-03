Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores two points in loss

Smith scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Friday.

Smith is now up to 22 goals and 60 points on the year, his first time reach the 60-point mark in his career. Over his last 13 contests, the 26-year-old winger has eight goals and 21 points. Smith should be owned and started in all fantasy leagues at this point in the season.

