Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores two points in series opener
Smith broke a 2-2 tie in the second period after setting up William Karlsson's goal, helping his team take an early series lead with a 6-4 win over Washington on Monday in Game 1.
Smith has now alternated between multiple-point games and failing to find the scoresheet in the Golden Knights' past five contests. However, he has owned scoring streaks of four and six games in this postseason, so it's best not to read too much into that trend. He's averaging better than a point per game in the playoffs, and he'll look to ride the momentum into Wednesday's Game 2.
