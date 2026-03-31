Smith scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Smith has found the back of the net in two of Vegas' last five games while tallying 10 shots over that span. He's talented enough to represent a reliable scoring threat every time he steps on the ice, but as a third-string forward, his fantasy upside shouldn't be very high. Smith has just four goals and six points through 12 appearances since the Olympic break.