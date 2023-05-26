Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Smith set up William Karlsson on the opening tally. After playing a strong supporting role in the first two rounds, Smith opened the Western Conference Finals with a three-game point drought. He's at two goals, seven helpers, 37 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating through 15 playoff contests.