Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.
Smith set up William Karlsson on the opening tally. After playing a strong supporting role in the first two rounds, Smith opened the Western Conference Finals with a three-game point drought. He's at two goals, seven helpers, 37 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating through 15 playoff contests.
