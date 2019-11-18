Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sets up opening goal

Smith posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.

Smith found William Karlsson for the tally at 10:44 of the first period. The duo, along with new linemate Max Pacioretty, combined for six points in the contest. Smith has three goals and three helpers in his last seven games, and 17 points in 22 outings overall.