Smith registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Smith set up William Karlsson for the game-winning goal in overtime. A quiet February has seen Smith produce only one goal and three assists in 10 appearances. Fantasy managers expect a little more production from the Ontario native, who has seven points in 17 outings.
