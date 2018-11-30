Smith collected two assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Thursday's 4-3 road win over the Canucks.

Smith has been on fire ever since defenseman Nate Schmidt returned from his 20-game suspension, with Vegas' top-line right winger amassing one goal and nine assists over the past seven contests. During the 2018 postseason, we saw how dangerous this team can be when it plays fast and is relentless on the forecheck, and the Golden Knights are starting to revert to that style with Schmidt back in tow. Smith will continue to be a primary beneficiary of the change in pace.