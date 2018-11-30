Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Settling into groove
Smith collected two assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Thursday's 4-3 road win over the Canucks.
Smith has been on fire ever since defenseman Nate Schmidt returned from his 20-game suspension, with Vegas' top-line right winger amassing one goal and nine assists over the past seven contests. During the 2018 postseason, we saw how dangerous this team can be when it plays fast and is relentless on the forecheck, and the Golden Knights are starting to revert to that style with Schmidt back in tow. Smith will continue to be a primary beneficiary of the change in pace.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Busts out against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two apples in Tuesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Held off scoresheet again•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Preseason debut a rousing success•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two points in season-ending loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...