Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sitting again Friday

Smith (undisclosed) will not play Friday night against the Wild, SinBin.vegas reports.

Smith is about to miss his fifth consecutive game, with the Golden Knights winning three of their last four without him. Since the expansion club is playoff bound, we'd expect Vegas to continue playing it safe with the man who's produced 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) through 66 games this season; incredibly, that's only the fourth-best output on the team.