Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sitting again Friday
Smith (undisclosed) will not play Friday night against the Wild, SinBin.vegas reports.
Smith is about to miss his fifth consecutive game, with the Golden Knights winning three of their last four without him. Since the expansion club is playoff bound, we'd expect Vegas to continue playing it safe with the man who's produced 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) through 66 games this season; incredibly, that's only the fourth-best output on the team.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Will miss games Saturday and Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Out Thursday, day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Suffers injury Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Continues hot streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...