Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sitting again Wednesday

Smith (undisclosed) remains sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Devils, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Smith continues to recover from an undisclosed issue that has held him out since he left early Mar. 6 against the Blue Jackets. The team hasn't released a specific timeline for his return, but the budding winger -- who owns 222 goals and 38 assists over 66 games this season -- will miss at least one more contest because of it. His next opportunity to take the ice arrives Friday against the Wild.