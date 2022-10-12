Smith notched an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The Golden Knights' first lineup under head coach Bruce Cassidy saw Smith at left wing with Jack Eichel and Phil Kessel on the top line. In practice, that was more of a second line for the team. Smith was able to earn a secondary helper on Eichel's third-period tally for a positive start to the campaign. The 31-year-old Smith had 38 points in 56 contests last year, and he should be good for steady production in a top-six role -- he's reached the 50-point mark four times in his career.