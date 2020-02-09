Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Snags assist in shootout loss
Smith provided an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Smith set up Shea Theodore's tally at 0:59 of the second period. The 28-year-old winger has kept his offense hot since the start of 2020, with six goals and five helpers in his last 14 games. For the year, Smith has 44 points, 141 shots and a plus-8 rating through 57 contests in a top-line role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Clinches win with ENG•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Close to point-per-game pace•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets power-play marker in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores in third straight contest•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Makes things interesting with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.