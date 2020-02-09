Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Snags assist in shootout loss

Smith provided an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Smith set up Shea Theodore's tally at 0:59 of the second period. The 28-year-old winger has kept his offense hot since the start of 2020, with six goals and five helpers in his last 14 games. For the year, Smith has 44 points, 141 shots and a plus-8 rating through 57 contests in a top-line role.