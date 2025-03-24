Smith posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Smith has racked up three helpers over nine contests since returning to the Golden Knights in a trade from the Rangers. The 33-year-old has mostly been limited to bottom-six usage and a bit of power-play time on the second unit since returning to Vegas. He's collected 32 points, 102 shots on net, 46 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 67 appearances this season, giving him some utility as a depth forward in fantasy.