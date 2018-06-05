Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Snags goal in defeat
Smith found the back of the net in Monday's Game 4 loss to Washington.
Smith has been a consistent producer throughout the Stanley Cup Finals, as he has notched four points, 17 hits and eight shots through the first four games. Unfortunately, it hasn't been enough to prevent Vegas from falling into a 3-1 deficit. Considering the winger is averaging 19:52 of ice time (including 2:46 on the power play), he should continue to get plenty of opportunities to rack up points in Thursday's Game 5 action.
