Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Snags goal
Smith notched a goal against the Rangers on Sunday.
Smith is riding a four-game point streak and appears to be shaking off a slow start to the season. The winger has just six goals through the first 34 games, but should still have enough time to crack the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career.
