Smith scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.
Smith's tally snapped his 10-game goal drought and a four-game dry spell overall to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead early in the third period. That lead didn't hold up, and the Stars won the Western Conference finals 4-1 in overtime. Smith finished the playoffs with five goals, nine assists, 47 shots on goal and 42 hits in 20 contests.
