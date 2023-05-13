Smith found the back of the net in a 4-3 victory over Edmonton in Game 5 on Friday.

Smith's marker came late in the second period to put Vegas up 3-2. It was his first goal and sixth point through 10 playoff appearances this year. Smith supplied 26 tallies during the regular season, and his nine-game span without a goal, which lasted from April 18-May 10, was an unusually long drought for him.