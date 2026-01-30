Smith scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Smith set the Golden Knights on the comeback trail with his goal at 4:04 of the third period, the first of the team's three tallies in the frame. This ended a 10-game goal drought for Smith, a span in which he had just two assists. He's up to nine goals, seven helpers, 55 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-11 rating over 49 appearances. He got a top-line look to start this game, but Smith has most often filled a bottom-six role and will be pressed by Ivan Barbashev for the spot alongside Jack Eichel.