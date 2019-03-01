Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sparks comeback with two goals

Smith scored twice in a 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Smith's first goal ignited a three-goal second period for the Golden Knights, and his second tally retied the game at 5 in the third period. Smith has 12 goals and 38 points in 58 games this year, and is currently riding a four-game point streak. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last 10 contests.