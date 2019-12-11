Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Special teams maestro Tuesday

Smith scored a power-play goal and provided a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith opened the scoring with a man advantage in the second period. Later in the frame, he dished to William Karlsson to stretch Vegas' lead to 3-0. Smith has three multi-point outings in his last seven games. He's up to 13 goals and 25 points in 33 appearances overall. The 28-year-old also has four points each while shorthanded and on the power play.