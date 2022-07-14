Smith (knee) signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Smith will remain in Vegas on a deal with an identical cap hit to his last contract. The 31-year-old should remain a fixture of the Golden Knights' top six and power-play group as a steady two-way winger. He'll be counted on for more offense after Vegas shipped out Max Pacioretty to create enough cap space to get Smith's deal done.