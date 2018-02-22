Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Stays hot Wednesday

Smith scored his 20th goal of the season and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

He rounded out his line with two shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Smith now has an incredible eight goals and 17 points in his last 12 games, posting six multi-point performances during that stretch, and with Vegas surging back to the top of the NHL standings on the strength of its offense, the 26-year-old may not slow down any time soon.