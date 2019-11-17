Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Stays productive amid team struggles

Smith generated an assist on Vegas' first goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Smith flung a hail-mary shot in front of the net that deflected off Max Pacioretty's skate and skipped into the cage. The 28-year-old has an interesting goals-to-assist ratio of 10:6, but it's been good enough to keep him relevant in most fantasy leagues despite the Golden Knights currently sitting near the basement of the Pacific Divison standings.