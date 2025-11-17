Smith scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Smith has two goals and two helpers over his last three games. The tally Sunday was his first power-play point of the season, as he's mostly been limited to working on the second unit if he gets any time with the man advantage at all. The veteran winger is still at a pedestrian six points, 20 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-3 rating through 18 appearances, which isn't strong enough production to warrant a spot on most fantasy rosters despite his recent uptick in scoring.