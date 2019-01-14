Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Still not practicing

Smith (undisclosed) missed Monday's practice and remains out indefinitely, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Smith has missed three games with an undisclosed injury and judging by the fact he was not well enough to practice on Monday, a return to game action does not appear to be on the horizon for the 27-year-old. Following Tuesday's road game in Winnipeg, the Golden Knights will enjoy three days off before hosting the Penguins on Saturday. The extended rest should help Smith's recovery effort, but the winger's continued absence from practice is not an encouraging sign.