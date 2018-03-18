Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Still sidelined Sunday

Smith (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Flames.

This will be the sixth straight game Smith misses, and the Golden Knights' scoring rate has decreased from the season-average 3.3 goals per game to 2.8 in the last five. Smith's absence is likely partially responsible, since he has racked up 22 goals and 60 points -- 14 on the power play -- in 66 games, while firing 162 shots on goal in that span. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Canucks.