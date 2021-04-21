Smith (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Smith will miss a second straight contest Wednesday and the Golden Knights have yet to release an expected timetable for his return. It's been a disappointing year for Smith, who has managed just nine goals and 16 points in 44 games after racking up 27 goals and 54 points in 71 contests in 2019-20. Another update on the 30-year-old winger should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.