Smith scored two power-play goals on seven shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Smith was the Golden Knights' offense in this one, but they fell short of a comeback. The 31-year-old winger has scored four goals and added two assists in his last three games. He's up to 16 tallies (six on the power play, four shorthanded) in just 33 games, matching his total from 56 contests last year. He's added eight assists, 81 shots, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating while maintaining his usual second-line role.