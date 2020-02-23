Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Strikes twice versus former team

Smith scored a pair of goals in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Smith potted a goal early in the third, and then added a late empty-netter to secure the victory. The winger is up to 25 tallies, 49 points, 157 shots and a plus-13 rating in 63 games this year. He's racked up four markers and an assist during his four-game point streak.