Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Strikes twice versus former team
Smith scored a pair of goals in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Smith potted a goal early in the third, and then added a late empty-netter to secure the victory. The winger is up to 25 tallies, 49 points, 157 shots and a plus-13 rating in 63 games this year. He's racked up four markers and an assist during his four-game point streak.
