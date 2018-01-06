Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Submits three-point night
Smith posted a goal, three points, one shot on goal and a plus-4 rating over 16:53 of ice time during a 5-4 victory against the Blackhawks on Friday.
Despite the lone shot, Smith continues to impress this season. Through 40 games, he's only three points shy of last season's 34, and he's on pace to tally a career best in assists, points and plus-minus. His shooting percentage sits at 12.4 percent, which is a tad higher than his career average, but it wouldn't be a career best. That suggests Smith's success is sustainable during the second half.
