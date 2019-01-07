Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Suffers injury in win over Devils

Smith (undisclosed) left Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils after playing just one shift in the third period, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

More information on the severity of Smith's injury should hopefully come tomorrow, but until we hear more, all we can do is consider the winger day-to-day.

