Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Suffers injury Tuesday
Smith (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets in the second period and didn't return, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
There were no updates from head coach Gerard Gallant after the game, but a severe injury would be a devastating blow to the Golden Knights, as Smith has racked up 22 goals and 60 points in 65 games working on the top line as well as the power play. Smith will likely be re-evaluated Wednesday with his next chance to enter the lineup Thursday against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Continues hot streak•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Extends scoring streak with three-point performance•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Collects two helpers in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Erases two deficits with pair of goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...