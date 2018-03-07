Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Suffers injury Tuesday

Smith (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets in the second period and didn't return, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

There were no updates from head coach Gerard Gallant after the game, but a severe injury would be a devastating blow to the Golden Knights, as Smith has racked up 22 goals and 60 points in 65 games working on the top line as well as the power play. Smith will likely be re-evaluated Wednesday with his next chance to enter the lineup Thursday against the Red Wings.