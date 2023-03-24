Smith (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Flames and is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Oilers, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Smith wasn't available in the third period, and it appears he'll miss some time. Paul Cotter is likely to draw into the lineup to cover for Smith on Saturday and perhaps beyond, depending on the severity of the injury.
