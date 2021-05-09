Smith netted a hat trick on seven shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Smith scored at even strength in the first period. He added a power-play goal and an empty-netter in the third. The 30-year-old winger is heating up at just the right time for Vegas -- he has five goals and two helpers during a five-game point streak. He's up to 14 scores, 23 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 51 appearances overall, mainly in a second-line role.
