Smith recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 3.
Smith had a hand in Mark Stone's third-period insurance marker. Through 11 contests in the playoffs, Smith has a point-per-game pace with four goals and seven assists. He's added 19 shots on goal, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating.
