Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies 12th goal
Smith scored on his lone shot of the game in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Smith found the net less than five minutes into the second period, putting Vegas up 3-0 with his 12th goal of the season. The 28-year-old has been a safe bet to provide right around 20 goals throughout his NHL career and is on track to do so again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Breaks out of scoring doldrums•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Sets up opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Stays productive amid team struggles•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Hits double digits in goals•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Carries offense in Columbus•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Plucks apple•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.