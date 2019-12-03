Play

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies 12th goal

Smith scored on his lone shot of the game in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Smith found the net less than five minutes into the second period, putting Vegas up 3-0 with his 12th goal of the season. The 28-year-old has been a safe bet to provide right around 20 goals throughout his NHL career and is on track to do so again in 2019-20.

