Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies assist versus Sharks

Smith earned a helper against San Jose in Sunday's Game 6 series-clinching victory.

Smith may have just one goal through his 10 postseason matchups, but has added 10 helpers -- putting him just slightly ahead a point per game pace (1.10). If the winger starts to pick up his scoring, the Golden Knights' next opponent (Nashville or Winnipeg) could be facing a quick exit from the Western Conference finals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories