Smith scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Smith is beginning to get on a roll, as he's scored in each of the last two games. The 29-year-old winger has five goals, four assists, a plus-8 rating and 42 shots on goal through 21 games this season. He's yet to pick up a power-play point in 2020-21, but one of his goals came shorthanded.