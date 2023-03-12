Smith scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The Golden Knights got a goal from each line in this contest, and it was the second line's turn when Smith cashed in late in the second period. The winger has three goals and two helpers through six games in March. His 44 points in 66 outings are his highest marks in both areas in the last three years. He's added 164 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-4 rating while seeing key minutes in all situations.